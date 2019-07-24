|
|
Howard Daniel "Bud" Maskill, 88 years of age, of Riverside. Beloved husband of Mary, nee Durschmid, for 65 years. Loving father of Margaret (Eric) Amlie, Daniel (Terry) Maskill, Diane Maskill, and the late David and Thomas Maskill. Wonderful grandpa / papa of Christine Maskill, Howard (Alex) Maskill and Elizabeth "Becky" (Mike) Maloney. Special great-grandpa to Mason Maloney. Dear brother to Betty Klausing and the late Florence Johnson. Fond uncle and cousin to many. Proud Fenwick High School graduate. USMC veteran of the Korean Conflict. Services are Friday, July 26, 2019, 8:45 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn to St. Mary Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, July 25th from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019