Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Howard E. Schermerhorn

Howard E. Schermerhorn Obituary
Howard E. Schermerhorn, 62, beloved husband of Grace nee Schwartz for 35 years; loving brother of Wayne D. (Suzanne) and the late Rev. Bernard I., Rev. Donald D. and Glenn H. Schermerhorn; dear brother-in-law of Debra (Dennis) Keiffer and the late Harry and Bertha Schwartz; fond uncle of Tracy and Patrick Keiffer and many other loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Proud member of multiple Masonic organizations. Chapel service, Thursday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Randhill Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Children's Dyslexia Center of Metropolitan Chicago (www.chicagodyslexia.org) or The Humanitarian Foundation, Grottoes of North America (www.hfgrotto.org). For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
