M.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.C.E.; Loving husband of Margaret "Peggy", nee Berry, for 57 years; Beloved father of Coleen, Christine (Timothy) Johnson, Michael (Karen), and Timothy Sweeney; Special grandfather to Timothy "TJ" Johnson, Courtney Johnson (fiancé Mick Maley), Michael Sweeney, Emma Sweeney (fiancé Patrick McGlynn), and Jill Sweeney; Special "grandpuppy" to Molly; Bud also treasured his in-laws, Mickey and Karen Berry, the late Bob and Keen Furlong, Dan and Pat Jones, and Marty and Peach Berry; He also had a special love for his many nieces and nephews; He was a dedicated and highly respected physician; Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, and Nuclear Medicine, practicing at Mercy Hospital for almost 50 years when he retired in 2016; He served as a Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Illinois, and was the Director of the Diabetic Treatment Center at Mercy Hospital; Bud was instrumental in developing a unique program for the hearing impaired and deaf at Most Holy Redeemer in honor of his children, Coleen and Timmy; His quest for knowledge was never-ending; A lover of nature – he knew all the trees and birds on his property in Wisconsin, and loved watching the sunset from his golf cart; Visitation Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 12:30 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 S. Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park; Mass 1:30 p.m. Interment Private; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019