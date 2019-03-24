Gilbert, AZ, – Howard E. Haynie, formerly of Wilmette, Illinois, passed away on February 24, 2019. Howard was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 30, 1928 to Howard and Jean (Faller) Haynie. He lost his father at a young age, and took on the responsibility of caring for his mother, Jean, and sister, Nancy. Throughout his life he displayed great dedication to his family. He graduated from Niles East High School where he met his future bride, Charlotte Monson. Howard attended the University of Colorado for a year before returning to the Chicago area to tend to his family, while attending and graduating from Northwestern University. While at Northwestern he was very involved in a number of activities including intramural sports, theater, and Sigma Chi fraternity. Howard proudly served two years in the Marine Corps. before returning to the Chicago area where he worked for Northwestern Mutual Life during the day and attending Loyola University's Law School at night. After graduating second in his class from Loyola Law School Howard went to work for the law firm of Sidley Austin where he soon became a partner in their real estate practice. He worked for Sidley Austin until his retirement in 1994.Howard married Charlotte Monson on September 25, 1954. They spent many happy years together in Wilmette, Illinois before moving to Arizona upon his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, and their three children, Roy (Christina) Haynie of Gilbert, Arizona, Robin (Paul) Schnettler of Stoughton, Wisconsin, and Guy (Karen) Haynie of Glenview, Illinois. He is further survived by six grandchildren, Sean Haynie, Anna Haynie, Dan Schnettler, Tim (Mychelyn) Schnettler, Katie (Lucas) Elsing, Quinn Haynie, and by one great grandchild, Madelyn Elsing. Howard was preceded in death by his father Howard, mother Jean, step-father Roy Woods, sisters Nancy and Suzanne, and by his granddaughter Laura. Howard had the biggest heart and was the best husband and father one could ask for. He was always involved in many children's activities and his community. In addition to his active involvement in Sigma Chi fraternity he was chairman of the Wilmette, Illinois Zoning Board of Appeals, an active Mason and Shriner, a board member of the Chicago Association of Retarded Citizens, volunteer little league umpire, Girl Scout camp trustee, Cub Scout leader, basketball coach, president of the Stonegate Homeowner's Association, and on the Board of Trustees for MacMurray College. He enjoyed golf, boating, tennis, and spent many wonderful adventures traveling with Charlotte in their later years. Howard will be sorely missed by his wife and family, as well as by the many friends he made over his 90 years. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 6, 2019 at Legacy Funeral Home, 4403 E. Broadway, Mesa, Arizona 85206. A second Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on May 11, 2019 at Winnetka Congregational Church, 725 Pine Street, Winnetka, Illinois 60093. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary