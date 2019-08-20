|
|
Howard F. Butcher, 72 longtime resident of Cicero was born in Chicago Illinois to the late Wallace and Hattie Butcher and passed away August 18, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Howard was the beloved husband of Victoria Butcher (nee DeVine); loving father of Michael (Erika) Butcher and Nicholas (Janeth) Butcher; proud grandfather of Venus, Isabel, Nicholas Jr., and Isaiah Butcher; dear brother of the late Sandra Butcher, and Wallace (Nancy) Butcher; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Rd Forest Park IL Wednesday August 21st from 3-8pm. Funeral service will be Thursday 10am at the Funeral Home with interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For more information please visit www.woodlawnchicago.com or call 708-442-8500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 20, 2019