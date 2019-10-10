|
|
Howard Infante, age 54, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 after a courageous battle, beloved son of Marilyn and the late Howard. Loving husband of Sheila. Adored youngest brother of Denise, Sue, Nick, Ed, Steve, Kris and John. Cherished son in law of Tom and Maryanne Forde. Surrounded in love by many in laws, nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Memorial visitation will be at the St. Margaret Mary Activity Center Gym, 7341 N. Claremont on Sunday, October 13 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Monday, October 14 in St Margaret Mary Church,2324 W. Chase from at 9:30 AM until the time of mass at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support Howie's Life Long passion for Big Red youth football. Donations can be made to the SMM Red & White Club in support of the parochial school football program to which Howie was so dedicated and served for so many years.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019