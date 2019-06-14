Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Feder , Howard Howard Feder, 89, beloved husband and best friend of Geraldine, nee LaBok for 71 wonderful years; loving father of Steve (Amy) and Rob (Randi); adored grandpa of Tyler, Cody, Spencer (Sean) Gibbons, Alex and Seth; cherished brother of the late Sam, Irving, Marshall, Jeanette and Bernie; proud uncle and great uncle of many; devoted friend to all. Chapel service 2:30 PM Friday (today) at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (alzfdn.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 14, 2019
