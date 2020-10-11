Howard G. Plontke, 82 of Palatine, Sadly, passed away Sunday, October 4th. Loving father of Howie (Linda), Michael (Angela), Steven (Dolores) Plontke, Karyn (Jim) Smith, and Julie (Glenn) Westburg; loved grandfather of Jonathan (Shelley) Plontke, Hunter, Jake and Luke Plontke, Becca (Danny) Palmer, Matthew Plontke, Gabriel, Eryn, Esther, and Eternity Smith, Brenna (RJ) Oliveros, Charlotte, and Calvin Westburg; and great grandfather of Jonathan & Aubrey Plontke. Dear former husband of Helen and step-grandfather of Chris, and PJ (Ashley) Miller, Frankie, and Cassie Cassano. Memorial contributions to JourneyCare Foundation 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL, 60025 appreciated. Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or (847) 253-0168.