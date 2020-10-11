1/
Howard George Plontke
Howard G. Plontke, 82 of Palatine, Sadly, passed away Sunday, October 4th. Loving father of Howie (Linda), Michael (Angela), Steven (Dolores) Plontke, Karyn (Jim) Smith, and Julie (Glenn) Westburg; loved grandfather of Jonathan (Shelley) Plontke, Hunter, Jake and Luke Plontke, Becca (Danny) Palmer, Matthew Plontke, Gabriel, Eryn, Esther, and Eternity Smith, Brenna (RJ) Oliveros, Charlotte, and Calvin Westburg; and great grandfather of Jonathan & Aubrey Plontke. Dear former husband of Helen and step-grandfather of Chris, and PJ (Ashley) Miller, Frankie, and Cassie Cassano. Memorial contributions to JourneyCare Foundation 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL, 60025 appreciated. Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
