Howard Ira Leveton, 67, beloved son of the late Clarice and Leonard; loving brother of Sam; treasured nephew, cousin and friend of many. Howie was known as "Tio" to his cherished friends in Mexico that have become his family over the past 40 years. Graveside service Friday 2:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019