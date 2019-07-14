Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Howard Irwin Kaplan


1939 - 2019
Howard Irwin Kaplan, 80, born April 6, 1939, passed away July 12, 2019 from complications of pneumonia and COPD after a courageous 20-year battle with cancer. Beloved husband and best friend of Marsha, nee Cohen. Cherished father of Marcie (Trevor) Vernier and grandfather of Spencer and Sydney Vernier. Loving brother of Ed (Fran) Kaplan. Adored uncle and granduncle. He was a friend to many and will be sorely missed. Howard was born in Chicago but grew up in East Chicago, Indiana and attended Indiana University. He was a founding member of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and held seats on other exchanges. Service Monday, 2 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park, Skokie. Contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
