|
|
Howard Irwin Treguboff, age 81, beloved husband of the late Shulamith, nee Nettler; loving father of Philip Treguboff and Jeffrey Treguboff; cherished grandfather of Sean and Adam Treguboff; devoted son of the late Harold and the late Etta Treguboff: dear brother and brother-in-law of Alan and Arlene Treguboff. Howard was a sweet and strong man who took tremendous pride in his family, especially his two sons. Due to the ongoing health crisis, and concern for the health of our family and friends, the Monday graveside service and shiva will be private. Contributions to The Ark Chicago, 6450 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60645 www.arkchicago.org would be appreciated. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020