Howard J. Nathan
Howard J. Nathan, age 86, longtime resident of Riverwoods and Long Grove; beloved husband and best friend for 61 years of the late Joyce (nee Weinberg); loving father of Stuart (Stacy), Mark (Candi); cherished "Papa" of Jordan, Samantha, Josh, and Sage; proud great grandfather of Kenzlee; devoted son of the late Morris and the late Goldie; brother of Ronald (Sheila), the late Donny (Barbara), and the late June (late Buddy) Friedman; treasured uncle to nieces and nephews. Second generation owner of Morris Nathan Produce for 40 years. Served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Post Korean era. Avid horseman who loved to ride a spirited horse. Automobile enthusiast, who passed on his passion to his sons and grandchildren. Jack of all trades. Known by most as "BIG HOW", a man larger than life from a day gone by. Graveside service Monday, 12 Noon, at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand & Wilke Rds., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/howard-nathan/ Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
