Howard Jack Bolotin, age 90. Beloved husband and best friend for 64 years to Sybil, nee Miller; cherished father of Carolyn, James (Linda) and Michael (Jackie); loving grandfather of Adam Bolotin (Emily Forsythe), Patrick Bolotin, Brianna and Bridgett Bolotin and great-grandchild Lillian; devoted son of the late Alfred and Jeanette Bolotin; fond brother of the late June (Max) Sanders; special thanks to Mark Wrightington. Services Tuesday January 14th at Sunset Memorial Lawns, 3100 Shermer Rd. Northbrook. For time of service and additional Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals,
630-MITZVAH ( 630-648-9824 ) or
www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020