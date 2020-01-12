Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Bolotin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Jack Bolotin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Jack Bolotin Obituary
Howard Jack Bolotin, age 90. Beloved husband and best friend for 64 years to Sybil, nee Miller; cherished father of Carolyn, James (Linda) and Michael (Jackie); loving grandfather of Adam Bolotin (Emily Forsythe), Patrick Bolotin, Brianna and Bridgett Bolotin and great-grandchild Lillian; devoted son of the late Alfred and Jeanette Bolotin; fond brother of the late June (Max) Sanders; special thanks to Mark Wrightington. Services Tuesday January 14th at Sunset Memorial Lawns, 3100 Shermer Rd. Northbrook. For time of service and additional Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals,

630-MITZVAH ( 630-648-9824 ) or

www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now