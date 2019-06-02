Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Howard L. Weinstein, age 77, beloved husband of Betty Weinstein (nee TenBroeck); loving father of Mark (Kathy) Weinstein, Hope (Jeff) Shamberg and step-father of Bill (Katy) Sullivan; cherished Grandpa of Brett, Danny, Jake, Becky, Ari, Maya and Kara; preceded in death by his brothers Marvin (Sherry) and Stuart (Charlotte) Weinstein; treasured uncle, great-uncle and cousin; loyal and dear friend to many. Life long Cubs fan. Synagogue service on Monday, June 3, 12:00 PM at B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
