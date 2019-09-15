|
Howard Lang Alt, age 75, a lifetime resident of Evanston, died peacefully in his home on September 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane Alt nee Fulton. Loving father of Katie Alt Griffith, Drew Alt and Valerie Alt. Cherished grandfather of Violet, Field and Oliver Griffith and Cameron Maurice Alt. Dear brother of Leslie Mott, Abby Goddard, Robin Alt, Winston Alt and Brooke Alt. Howard graduated from Harvard College and Northwestern University Medical School, where he was a teaching faculty member. He had a solo psychiatric practice of over 40 years. He loved the culinary arts, music and was an avid gardener. He most recently transformed his Evanston property into a certified wildlife habitat and native plant pollinator garden. Howard is remembered by friends and family as ever curious, passionate, and loving. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lurie Garden Howard L. Alt Native Garden Fund https://www.luriegarden.org/support/thehoward-l-alt-native-garden-fund/
A celebration of his life was held on Saturday evening at his home in Evanston. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019