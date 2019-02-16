Dr. Howard Levinsky passed away February 14th, 2019 at the age of 68 surrounded by his family. He was a loved husband, father, and grandfather. Howard was a talented physician who will be remembered for his warm smile and thoughtful generosity. He was an avid fisherman, lover of classical music, and was passionate about politics and his Jewish heritage. Howard was born to Maurice and Clara Levinsky in Skokie, Illinois and was younger brother to Barry. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and went on to achieve a Doctor of Medicine from Creighton University. He proudly served at the Naval Regional Medical Center in Philadelphia from 1979 to 1982 where he attained the rank of Lieutenant Commander, MC, USNR. Howard practiced as a gastroenterologist in Chicago until his retirement at Methodist Hospital in 2018. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 40 years Lisa, his children Aaron (Julia), Benjamin, Jonathan (Tyler), and Sarah (Eric), as well as grandchildren Logan and Aiden. Service Monday, 1:00 p.m. at Oak Park Temple, 1235 Harlem Ave., Oak Park. Private interment at Zion Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mazon: A Jewish Response to Hunger, www.mazon.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary