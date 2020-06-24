Howard M. Chimberoff, age 91, of Hallandale Beach, FL, formerly of Lincolnwood; beloved husband of the late Lila, nee Claver; loving father of Marcia (Howard) Esralew, Robert Chimberoff, and Michael (Candace Berry) Chimberoff; adored Papa of Rachel (Charles Little) Busch Little, Adam Busch, Erin, Tori, and Scott Chimberoff; proud great grandfather of Mila and Rowan; devoted son of the late Albert and the late Esther Chimberoff; dear brother of the late Idalyn "Lynn" (late Edward) Kane. The graveside and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Thursday, 1:30 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com click on Howard's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions may be made to Hand, Hoof and Heart (Riding Toward Balance and Independence) www.handhoofheart.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.