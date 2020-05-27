Howard M. Skoien
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard M. Skoien, age 87, a longtime resident of Lake Bluff and a Navy Veteran passed away May 23, 2020. Howard was a retired English teacher from Deerfield High School. After retirement, he taught for 10 years at the College of Lake County.

Beloved husband of 50 years to Diane Skoien; adored father of Charlotte Norgaard, Eric (Michelle) Skoien and Heather (Tom) Graber; cherished grandfather of Shauna and Brett Norgaard, Noah and Maya Skoien, and Shea and Colin Graber.

A private family funeral and interment at Graceland Cemetery will be held. A public memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on a future date to be determined. Info – Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.

Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church, 680 Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL 60045 or Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church (Mindekirken), 2614 N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL 60647.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reuland & Turnbough
1407 N. Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-9649
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved