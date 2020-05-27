Howard M. Skoien, age 87, a longtime resident of Lake Bluff and a Navy Veteran passed away May 23, 2020. Howard was a retired English teacher from Deerfield High School. After retirement, he taught for 10 years at the College of Lake County.
Beloved husband of 50 years to Diane Skoien; adored father of Charlotte Norgaard, Eric (Michelle) Skoien and Heather (Tom) Graber; cherished grandfather of Shauna and Brett Norgaard, Noah and Maya Skoien, and Shea and Colin Graber.
A private family funeral and interment at Graceland Cemetery will be held. A public memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on a future date to be determined. Info – Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.
Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church, 680 Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL 60045 or Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church (Mindekirken), 2614 N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL 60647.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.