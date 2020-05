Howard M. Skoien, age 87, a longtime resident of Lake Bluff and a Navy Veteran passed away May 23, 2020. Howard was a retired English teacher from Deerfield High School. After retirement, he taught for 10 years at the College of Lake County.Beloved husband of 50 years to Diane Skoien; adored father of Charlotte Norgaard, Eric (Michelle) Skoien and Heather (Tom) Graber; cherished grandfather of Shauna and Brett Norgaard, Noah and Maya Skoien, and Shea and Colin Graber.A private family funeral and interment at Graceland Cemetery will be held. A public memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on a future date to be determined. Info – Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church, 680 Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL 60045 or Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church (Mindekirken), 2614 N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL 60647.