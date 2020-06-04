Howard Mark LeVine passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Phyllis Levine as well as his beloved best friend and wife Donna. He is survived by his three sons, Scott (Jeanette), Brett, and Jeff and one granddaughter, Addison. Howard was born on September 25, 1943 in Chicago. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1965 and DePaul Law School in 1968. He opened a law practice in Harvey, IL and practiced family law for over 50 years in the southern suburbs. He was an avid sports fan and was happiest on the golf course! Graveside services for family only will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 @ 11AM, CT at Beverly Cemetery in Blue Island. The service will be livestreamed at www.chicagojewishfunerals.com and a recording of the service will also be available to view (approximately 4 hours after the scheduled service time) on the funeral website as well. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Evan Scholarship Golf Fund, 1 Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029-0301, www.wgaese.org or Jewish United Fund, 30 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.