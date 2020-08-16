1/1
Howard Martin Preis
Howard Martin Preis, 73, beloved husband and best friend for 30 years of Bethann Preis, née Pesmen; devoted father of Sara Preis Brin (Wayne Brin) and Jack Preis; loving son of the late Arthur and Lillian Preis; caring step-son of the late Maurice Abramson; cherished brother of Davida Preis Rosenthal (Robert Rosenthal), Warren Preis, and Arlene Preis; dear uncle and friend of many. Howard was an extremely hard working person. He attended college at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. While working to achieve his bachelor's degree, he owned and managed Shad's Hot Dog Stand. He also received his MBA from DePaul University. Other accomplishments include spending 27 years at Chase Bank as an asset and property manager. Finally, he, along with his brother, Warren, were partners in their business, European and US Car Service for 36 years. He was a lifelong world traveler, and fan of the opera, the Grateful Dead, Chicago Blackhawks, Game of Thrones, the Alien movies, Anderson Cooper, NPR, and so much more. For over 40 years, he was a member of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Lyric Opera. He was very strong-willed, and fiercely loyal to his loved ones. Howard will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org, or a charity of your choice. A private graveside service will be held. Service will be streamed on facebook live on Monday, August 17th at 1:30 pm. Search for Howard's name on the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook Page. For info: 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Service
01:30 PM
Streamed on facebook live; Search for Howard's name on the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook Page
