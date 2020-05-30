Howard "Howie" Siegman, 80, succumbed to a cerebral hemorrhage on March 31, 2020, after collapsing during a walk near his home in Evergreen, CO on March 29th.



Born June 21, 1939, to Ruth (Goldzweig) and Al "Cooney" Siegman of Chicago, IL, he is preceded in death by both of his parents, and his wife, Lilo Lang Siegman.



Brought up in East Rogers Park, Howie graduated from Sullivan high school where he was a member of the National Honor Society and a letterman in basketball. He attended the University of Illinois-Urbana and Chicago's Kendall College of Business.



Howie was accepted to the Peace Corps in 1964, but declined assignment to Ethiopia. He chose a six-month joint USA-Israel program, then lived on a kibbutz for nearly four years. Howie later joined the Israel Defense Forces & was accepted to the 890th IDF Paratroop Battalion, Company B. He proudly wore the coveted red beret, the hallmark of a paratrooper.



Howie was set to leave Israel after Yom Kippur,1973, but Egypt attacked Israel Yom Kippur morning. His elite airborne force was immediately called into emergency action, sent to the Sinai to halt enemy forces; then maintain the cease-fire. He considered his service in the IDF, the brotherhood-in-arms and combat experience pivotal in shaping the rest of his life. He went back to Israel in 2019 for the battalion's 50th anniversary.



1974, Howie returned to the US to join his immediate family Los Angeles, CA where they'd relocated. He pursued accounting, earning his CPA license in little more than two years. The success of his eponymous Beverly Hills boutique practice led him to a partnership with Gerber & Company, Inc. in Century City, CA. He remained active in the firm until his death. Selwyn Gerber told Howie's family, "Howard was beloved .... he was considered to be "the consummate professional .... Advocating the highest standards".



Howard met Lilo on a Santa Monica tennis court in 1993; they were married in June 1994, both continuing to avidly play singles and doubles. After her death in 2018, he eventually gave in to playing doubles, though ceding to no younger competitor.



In mid-2014, the couple moved from their home in Santa Monica, California, to Golden, Colorado, to be near her family, affording him the opportunity to grow closer to both of her daughters' grandchildren.



Howie never missed an activity in which his grandchildren participated, wherever it was, whatever the weather. With great pride, he posted photos to his Facebook page after each occasion.



Howard Siegman was an active member of the BMH-BI congregation in Denver; also Congregation Beth Evergreen, Evergreen, CO, where he took part in multiple committees and the choir. Noted for his creative interpretations of any and all melodies, whether karoke or choir, his enthusiastic singing was cited in many of the fond tributes to him during a virtual Shiva on April 5th. Sadly, due to pandemic restrictions, Joe and Mindy were unable to travel to his Colorado funeral, which was held via virtual media on April 3rd.



Like his father "Cooney", Howard Siegman was a thoroughly decent man and his heart always was open to accept love. He leaves many to mourn him: his loving younger sister, Mindy Siegman Gaynor of Washington, DC, older brother Joe Siegman of Los Angeles & his wife, Bobbie; nephews Steve & Mike and niece Laurie Siegman; and many US & Israeli cousins; Lilo's daughters and sons-in-law, but especially his¬ beloved grandchildren, Lily & Hank Taft, Danica Beery, Melissa & Matt Elliott. Also mourning Howie is his dear friend Laurel Alweil of Brentwood, CA.



Friends & family are invited to share their memories on Howard Siegman's Facebook page.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store