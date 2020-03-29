|
|
Howard Norman Gilbert, 91, son of the late Norman and the late Fanny Gilbert, leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Jacqueline Glasser Gilbert, children Ncoom and Chaia Gilbar, Harlan and Judit Gilbert, Joel and Heidi Gilbert, Sharon Gilbert, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and many, many dear nieces and nephews, and caregiver Geraro Lansang. Active lawyer for over 70 years, Managing Partner in Holleb & Coff. Pro bono work for years in the Civil Rights Movement, with Conscientious Objectors, Marijuana cases, End of Life issues, Modern Orthodox Religious Issues. Started Or Torah Synagogue in Skokie with Rabbi Eliezer Berkovits. Great enjoyment in solving social justice issues as well as many legal problems to the satisfaction of clients. Held leadership positions with Mount Sinal Hospital, Shalva, Jewish Federation, Illinois Hospital Association. Donations to the . Private graveside services. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020