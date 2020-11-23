Howard O. Rappin, 82. Beloved husband of Rosalie nee Weinstein. Loving father of Marc (Debbie) Rappin, Jill (Michael Levy) Rappin and the late Ronald Rappin. Cherished grandfather of Douglas (Jamele), Jordan (Stephanie), Nicole, Zachary and Veronica. Great-grandfather of Ethan and Minnie. Dear brother of Donald (Donna) Rappin and the late Gerald Rappin. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michgan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.alz.org
and CJE Senior Life, Development Department, 3003 West Touhy Ave., Chicago, IL 60645 www.cje.net
would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com