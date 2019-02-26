Howard Phillip Patinkin, 86, devoted husband of Sheila Lopin Goode; cherished father-in-law of William Levy (Patrick Schwarz) and stepfather of Andrea (Christopher) Barber, and Steven (Ann) Goode; beloved grandfather of Daniel Levy, Rebecca Levy, Jack Barber, and Juliana, Ellis and Sam Goode; dear son of the late Morris and Gertrude; caring brother of the late Charlotte (the late Mitchell) Taibleson and Rachel (the late Loren) Grainer; fond brother-in-law of Melynda Lopin; father of Dawn Eve Patinkin Levy and Stacy Oliver; uncle, great uncle, and friend of many. Howard served proudly in the Chicago Police Department for 36 years, achieving the rank of Deputy Chief. Howard was also an attorney, and after retiring from the CPD, he served as an Administrative Law Judge for the City of Chicago. Howard was a proud veteran of the Korean War. Howard loved to spend time with his family, particularly his 6 grandchildren, friends, and was an avid reader, loved movies and all police themed television shows. Mr. Patinkin was a charter member of the Shomrim Society of Illinois, a member of Chicago Lodge 437 Masonic Temple, and Shriners. Chapel service Thursday 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) or (LLS.org). For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary