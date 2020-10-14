Howard R. Hartman, 84. Beloved husband of Beverly nee Siegel. Loving father of Barry (Diane) and Marcia Hartman. Adoring grandfather of Taia and Ariel. Devoted brother of Shelley (William) Tracy and the late Morton Don Hartman. Dear son of the late Joseph and the late Esther Hartman. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association
, 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, Il 60606 www.heart.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com