Howard R. "Rob" Lindberg, at rest 10-2-2020 at the age of 54. Loving son of Therese (née Keevers) and Rusty Lindberg. Caring brother of Eileen (Ron) Holtman, and Michael Lindberg. Dearest Uncle of Jonathan, Zachary (Veronica), and Jacob. Fond Great Uncle of Harold Holtman. Life Partner of the late Michael Hecker. During this time, please offer a prayer for the repose of his soul.



Services Private. Entrusted to the care of Donald A. Greene; Greene Funeral Directors. For Info: (847) 343-1605





