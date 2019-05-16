|
Howard S. Gorchoff, age 90. Devoted husband and best friend for 56 years of the late Barbara H. Gorchoff nee Schwartz. Proud father of Brad Angle and Tracy Singer. Cherished uncle of Louis R. Gorchoff, Louis Grant, William Grant, Stevie Gorchoff and Nikki Gorchoff. Beloved friend of Judy Lazar. Intricate part of the sales team at Edward Don & Company for over 30 years. Graveside service Friday 3:30pm at Memorial Park Cemetery (Section: Makom Shalom), 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the following: PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614, www.pawschicago.org or Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632, www.chicagosfoodbank.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822 www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019