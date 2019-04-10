|
Born August 25, 1929. Passed away on April 8, 2019. Beloved son of the late Louis Satin and the late Anna (Lask) Satin. Dear brother to Gloria (the late Irving) Rosenbaum and the late Shirley (the late Irving) Klain; fond uncle to Michael Klain (Janet Putnam), Robert Klain (Margaret Cosgrove), Mark Rosenbaum (Mary-Ann Wilson) and N. Rosie Rosenbaum (Shimon Layani); fond great-uncle to Emily Klain, Ellen Klain (fiancée Jonathan Marshall), Rachel Klain, Michael Klain, Libby Rosenbaum (Michael Raftery), Ted Rosenbaum (Mandy Kovach), Sharon Layani and Karen Layani. Graduate of Austin High School, Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Funeral service Thursday, at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019