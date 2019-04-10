Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Satin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard s. Satin

Obituary Condolences

Howard s. Satin Obituary
Born August 25, 1929. Passed away on April 8, 2019. Beloved son of the late Louis Satin and the late Anna (Lask) Satin. Dear brother to Gloria (the late Irving) Rosenbaum and the late Shirley (the late Irving) Klain; fond uncle to Michael Klain (Janet Putnam), Robert Klain (Margaret Cosgrove), Mark Rosenbaum (Mary-Ann Wilson) and N. Rosie Rosenbaum (Shimon Layani); fond great-uncle to Emily Klain, Ellen Klain (fiancée Jonathan Marshall), Rachel Klain, Michael Klain, Libby Rosenbaum (Michael Raftery), Ted Rosenbaum (Mandy Kovach), Sharon Layani and Karen Layani. Graduate of Austin High School, Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Funeral service Thursday, at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
Read more