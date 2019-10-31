Home

Hirsch West End Funeral Home
3501 W Lincoln Hwy
Matteson, IL 60443
(708) 748-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Suddenly age 70 years, resident of Matteson, IL. devoted son of the late James & Stephanie nee Olejniczak Snell; loving brother of June Snell, Jayne (Paul) Targgart and the late JoAnn, Jimmy and Bryan Snell; cherished father of Sherome Snell, Christopher (Amy Joy) Lutchen and Amy Lynn Lutchen; dearest uncle of Paul Jr., Autumn, Brandy, Anna and Bryanna; dear cousin and friend to many. Howard was a retired Union Stewart for the Millwright Union Local # 1085 and retired from FSC Paper Company. He was also a member to the Tinley Park and Scottish Rite Mason's and the Madinah Shriners.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 1:30 p.m. until time of Funeral Service 5:00 P.M at Hirsch West End Funeral Home 3501 Lincoln Hwy. Matteson, IL 60443, Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions to the would be appreciated. For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-748-3800 or visit www.hirschfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
