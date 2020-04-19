|
Howard Sagett, age 72 Cherished father of Zachary and Nathan; devoted son of the late Leonard and Harriet; dear brother of Roen (Donald) Salem; former husband of Beth Sagett-Flores; dear uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will be waiting for a better time in the future when they can have a memorial service for Howard. Please continue to check Howard's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com for Memorial Service information, or call Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824 to be added to a notification list. Memorial contributions can be made to The Center for Disease Control.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020