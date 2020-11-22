Howard W. Aschburner, age 93, died at his home in Ft. Myers, Fla., on Nov. 14, 2020. Born on Jan. 21, 1927 in Chicago, Howard was a son of Ernest Aschburner and Mildred (Komorous) Aschburner, brother of Ronald E. Aschburner. He grew up in Riverside, Ill., making lifelong friends at Riverside-Brookfield H.S. in the Class of 1945. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army Air Force with dreams of fighter-pilot heroics, only to have World War II end before he could deploy overseas.
Howard and his late wife Martha (Schultz) Aschburner raised three daughters. He worked as a plant engineer for manufacturers such as Motorola, American Can and Playskool. In his rich personal life, he was active in the Masons and Shriners (he was president of the West Suburban Shrine Club in 1993). He was an lifelong hobbyist, from flying model airplanes in his youth to building two boats. carving a totem pole for his backyard and inventing gadgets. In recent years, despite knee replacement and diminishing vision, Howard regularly rode his bike to the pool to swim for an hour.
Howard and Martha were proud parents to the late Mary Lynn Norris (David), to Barb Smetana (George) and to Leeann Plikuhn (Keith). Known affectionately to the entire family as "Poppa," he had four grandchildren: Jaime, Raymond, Maria and Michael. Howard was blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Jordyn, Anthony, Madison, Timothy, Tyler, Bryce and Ruby. He also is survived by a nephew Steve and by beloved friend Marolyn O'Neil.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Donations in Howard's name can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
.