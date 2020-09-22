1/1
Howard William Wolff
Howard W. Wolff of Chicago and Skokie, IL passed away on September 9th, 2020 at age 90. Beloved father of Frank J. Wolff of Chicago and Carolyn R. Wolff of San Francisco; father-in-law to Amiee Bae and Kevin Odle; and loving grandparent

to Charles Bae Wolff and Maximum Wolff Odle. Howard leaves behind his sister, Gloria Annenberg and her husband Bud of Ohio, brother Robert Wolff of California, and many nieces and nephews. Howard was predeceased by his parents Albert Harris Wolff and Hannah Wolff (nee Rubenstein). Former spouses are Kathleen Driscoll and Barbara Kornblum. For over 60 years Howard was a practicing licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist who

devoted his life to his patients and their wellbeing. Howard now rests in Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. Dad, it is neither "right" nor "correct" that you are gone. We love and miss you. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
