Hoyt Mathews, a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend and human being, died on February 25, 2020. He was 87. Hoyt was born on September 3, 1932 in Elmhurst, Illinois. He attended the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana and graduated with a degree in journalism. He went on to an excellent career as editor and publisher for the U.S. League of Savings Institutions. At the University of Illinois, Hoyt fell in love with Elaine Skadberg. The two were married on July 9, 1955. They raised three sons, Don, Paul and Jim. Hoyt loved his friends and their families. He loved his in-laws, nieces and nephews. He loved his mother, father and sister. He loved his grandchildren and his new great grandchild. He loved his three sons and daughters-in-law. More than anyone or anything, he loved Elaine, his wife of 64 years, his best friend and the person he most admired. There will be no funeral at Hoyt's request; there will be a celebration of life held later. Hoyt was a true gem of a man.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020