Hubbard Ogden Page, known by nearly all as HOP, passed away at home late in the evening on Friday, May 1st at the age of 85. True to his name, HOP was an upbeat, gregarious man with a passion for storytelling and the finer things in life. Born and raised in Winnetka, IL, he graduated from New Trier High School and attended Lake Forest College. Raised in the Presbyterian Church, he showed his faith through acts of service and love to those around him. His careers in film, sales, and finance took him and his family all over the country, including Los Angeles and Las Vegas, before settling down in Northbrook, IL. HOP and Jeanette Bucher married in 1979, cherishing 40 years of marriage together.



HOP was a lifelong learner with great passion and curiosity, pursuing numerous interests including travel, photography, cooking, cars, movies, music, artwork, and wine. He invested in these passions over the years with the enthusiasm and vigor more akin to a professional than a hobbyist. Always a welcoming and generous host, HOP relished the opportunity to share these interests with countless guests who frequented his home over the years at gatherings and social events of all kinds. He had a gift for wit and humor, always delivering a timely pun with a sly smile. In retirement, he spent many hours and years as an empathetic and kind caregiver to his father, mother, and uncle in their final years.



He always held a deep sense of pride in his family, following their lives with great interest and support over the years. He is survived by wife Jeanette Bucher Page (mother of Joe), his daughter Margaret "Peggy" (Tim) Smith and their children Luke, Sophie, and Abby; his son Larry (Dawn) Page and their children Dean and Hailey; and his son Joe (Hillary) Page and their son Anders; his brother-in-law John Webster; and his constant canine companion, Corky. He was preceded in death by his parents Harve and Margaret Page, uncle, Eugene Kimball Morsman, uncle, Joseph Morsman, brother, Kimball Page, and first wife Lois Church Page (mother of Peggy and Larry). His surviving family wishes to thank his various professional caregivers from the Philippines who lovingly tended to him during the last two years.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Northfield Township Food Pantry, 2550 Waukegan Rd Ste 100, Glenview, IL 60025.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store