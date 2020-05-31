Hubert E. Ronkowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hubert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved son of the late William and Mary nee Wachowiak. Loving brother of Sister Elizabeth Jean CSFN, the late Evelyn Olejniczak, the late Ervin and Dorothy (Adamczyk) Roney. Dear uncle of Carl (Maryann) Olen, James (Cheryl) Olen, Kevin (Lydia) Roney and their children and their families.

Hubert took care of all these people in some way during his lifetime. He was also a friend to many, in the workplace and wherever he lived, always spreading joy and kindness. He will be greatly missed. Hubert passed away at Nazarethville in Des Plaines, Illinois, where he spent the last four years of his life.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz- Sojka Funeral Home (312) 666-2673

www.cruz-sojkafh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home - Chicago
1427 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
312-666-2673
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved