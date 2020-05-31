A U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved son of the late William and Mary nee Wachowiak. Loving brother of Sister Elizabeth Jean CSFN, the late Evelyn Olejniczak, the late Ervin and Dorothy (Adamczyk) Roney. Dear uncle of Carl (Maryann) Olen, James (Cheryl) Olen, Kevin (Lydia) Roney and their children and their families.Hubert took care of all these people in some way during his lifetime. He was also a friend to many, in the workplace and wherever he lived, always spreading joy and kindness. He will be greatly missed. Hubert passed away at Nazarethville in Des Plaines, Illinois, where he spent the last four years of his life.Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz- Sojka Funeral Home (312) 666-2673