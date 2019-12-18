Home

Services

Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
View Map
Funeral
Funeral

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Ascension of Our Lord Church
Hubert F. McCafferty

Hubert F. McCafferty Obituary
Hubert "Bert" F. McCafferty, age 84; beloved husband of 64 years to Joanne McCafferty, nee Hlavac; loving father Michael (Geri) and Daniel McCafferty; dear grandfather of Kevin and Laura McCafferty, and Daniel (Adam) Munoz, Andrea (Michael) Kinsella, Kyle and Kaitlyn McCafferty; great-grandfather of Cooper and Lyla Jo Kinsella; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bert was a devout Catholic and attended Ascension of Our Lord Church in Oak Brook. For 35 years, he was the national sales executive for Berger Industries. Before beginning his career in sales, Bert proudly served his country in the Naval Air Reserves. Outside of work, he was an avid traveler, sports fan and, most importantly, a devoted grandfather to his six grandchildren. Visitation Friday, December 20th, 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, December 21st, 11:00 a.m. from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, Illinois 60521 to Ascension of Our Lord Church. Funeral Mass, 12:00 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate, appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
