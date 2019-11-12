|
Hubert G. Jay, Jr. age 88, of Brookfield. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. Jay, nee Rabstein; fond father of Jacqueline Betancourt, Hubert (Gail) Jay III, Scott (Marianne) Jay and Barbara (Robert) Chakmakjian; dear grandfather of Jason Jay, Eric Jay, Matthew (Audrey) Jay, Jeanine Betancourt, Michael (Wanda) Jay, David (fiancé Tiffany Wagner) Chakmakjian, Tiffany (Ryan) Sitter and Christopher Chakmakjian; great-grandfather of 11; brother of Keith (Janis) Jay and the late Patricia Buster. Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3 P.M. to Time of Service 8 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment Private Chapel Hill Gardens South. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019