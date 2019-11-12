Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Jay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert G. Jay Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert G. Jay Jr. Obituary
Hubert G. Jay, Jr. age 88, of Brookfield. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. Jay, nee Rabstein; fond father of Jacqueline Betancourt, Hubert (Gail) Jay III, Scott (Marianne) Jay and Barbara (Robert) Chakmakjian; dear grandfather of Jason Jay, Eric Jay, Matthew (Audrey) Jay, Jeanine Betancourt, Michael (Wanda) Jay, David (fiancé Tiffany Wagner) Chakmakjian, Tiffany (Ryan) Sitter and Christopher Chakmakjian; great-grandfather of 11; brother of Keith (Janis) Jay and the late Patricia Buster. Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3 P.M. to Time of Service 8 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment Private Chapel Hill Gardens South. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -