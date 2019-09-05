|
Hubert Sheldon "Hugh" Bowles, 79, of Glenview, formerly of Evanston, at rest September 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Bowles nee Casey; loving father of Casey (Lauren), Chris and Andy (Veronica) Bowles; proud grandfather of Tyler, Nathan, and Mila Bowles; dear brother of Denise Bowles and the late Alice and Marylyn; devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. Hugh was raised in Skokie and enlisted in the Air Force Reserves after graduating from Lake Forest College. Hugh worked in the financial industry for over 40 years and cherished his time at E.F. Hutton. He met his wife, Mary, volunteering with Santa Claus Anonymous and raised their three children in Evanston. He will be remembered for his love of family, sports cars, dogs and Door County. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, September 7 at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , (http://main.acsevents.org/goto/HughBowles) or (http://act.alz.org/goto/HughBowles). Funeral information 847-998-1020.
