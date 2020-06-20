Huette Myra Kaplan
1933 - 2020
Huette Kaplan nee: Lazan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 18, 2020. Huette was born in Chicago on July 11, 1933; Beloved wife of the late Jerrold Kaplan; Loving mother of Lawrence (Gina) and Jeffrey (Beth); Caring grandmother of Lori, David (Alyssa), Jessica and Jacob; great-grandmother of Kylie. Once her children entered grade school, Huette attended DePaul University, Chicago, graduating with honors with a degree in Business Education in 1971. Her professional career included time as an Instructor of Public Services Careers Program, State of Illinois, Instructor, Director, Patricia Steven Business School, Chicago, ending as Director Training and Development, Zurich-American Insurance Companies, Chicago in 1980; Her passion for teaching led her to Training Director Calumet Area Literacy Council, Hammond, IN, Trainer Chicago Literacy Coordinating Center, Instructor Purdue University Calumet, Hammond, IN and substitute teacher School District 171, Lansing; Her lifelong commitment to enriching the lives of others over her lifetime included Board of Directors Temple Bethel, Hammond, IN; Calumet Area Literacy Council, Hammond, member task force Chicago Coalition for Education and Training for Employment, literacy volunteer tutor, member ASTD, national business education association, Kappa Gamma Pi, docent for the Chicago Architecture Foundation and ending with donating her body to medical science. Donations in Huette's memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana or the Chicago Architecture Foundation. A celebration of Huette's life will be planned at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
She was a wonderful person ; the smartest, most focused woman I have ever had the pleasure of calling a friend. She was truly awe inspiring and I will miss our conversations. May God bless her and give her peace.
Tony Romanovich
Friend
June 19, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy for your loss. Our prayers are with you all .
Charlie and Enza Bruno
Friend
