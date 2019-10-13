Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Hugette J. Kraus Obituary
Hugette J. "Cookie" Kraus, age 77, of Glencoe. Beloved wife to the late Larry Kraus. Loving mother to Samuel Aiello, Nicole Belluomini, and stepmother to David Kraus. Dear Nana to Amanda, Sammy, Daniel, Nicholas, Julia, and Gianna. Devoted sister to Anne (Lionel) Cohen, Edna Cardy, Evon (Marc) Swanson. Adoring aunt to many nieces and nephews, and hair stylist and friend to many. Visitation Saturday, October 19, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. In lieu of flowers, make a memorial contribution to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Interment private. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
