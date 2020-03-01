Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Chicago Sinai Congregation
15 W. Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL
View Map

Hugh B. Arnold

Hugh B. Arnold Obituary
Hugh B. Arnold. Beloved husband of Sandra, nee Rothe; dear father of Susan Freel, Dr. Sharisse Rehring, Denise Fitz-Gibbon, Paige Farber, and Andrea Gifford; loving grandfather of Emma and Harrison Freel, Jacob, Joshua, and Olivia Rehring, Benjamin and Lucas Fitz-Gibbon, Laine, Spencer, and Sloane Farber, and Mason Gifford; caring brother of Jeff Adelson. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 3, 12 Noon, at Chicago Sinai Congregation, 15 W. Delaware Pl, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DePaul University College of Law, https://alumni.depaul.edu/Givenow?id=1668&appealcode=LMW20. For info, call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
