In a career spanning more than half a century, esteemed labor lawyer Hugh B. Arnold (of Arnold and Kadjan, LLP) used his legal expertise, humor, charm and an outsized personality to advocate effectively for working people, while at the same time, earn the respect of the management lawyers he faced. He felt that everybody deserved the chance to make a good living, work hard, and to come home at the end of the day with something to show for it. He had the ability to relate to workers, solve problems, and create solutions that both management and labor could ratify.
He was passionate about the American labor movement, as well as his clients and their causes. Over time, he represented clients that included unions and their fringe benefit funds throughout Illinois for a wide variety of construction trades including: painters, glaziers, electricians, Teamsters, bricklayers, plumbers, patternmakers, masons, auto mechanics, food and commercial workers, and laborers, among others. He was the architect of the IBEW's International Family Medical Care Plan that has been adopted throughout the nation. He was involved in the litigation of many significant cases, including McDaniel vs. University of Chicago which was litigated in both the United States Supreme Court and United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit and recognized an implied private right of action under the Davis-Bacon Act.
An honored labor lawyer and ardent family man, Hugh B. Arnold was a devoted husband and loving father. He is survived by his wife Sandra, five daughters {Susan Freel, Sharisse Rehring, Denise Fitz-Gibbon, Paige Farber, Andrea Gifford}, as well as 11 grandchildren. His booming presence and zest for life will truly be missed by all.
Services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Chicago Sinai Congregation located at 15 West Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60610. In lieu of flowers, please honor Hugh B. Arnold by donating to the DePaul Law School Scholarship Fund at http://give.depaul.edu/hugh.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020