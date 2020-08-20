"Hugh Wagner, the hardest working man anyone will ever know."



Hugh Edward Wagner, III, 64, passed away peacefully on July 24th with members of his family by his side. He had lived the last 2 ½ years with an aggressive cancer that eventually took his life. Hugh was a much-loved father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend to so many. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Hugh made Lake Forest his home since 1967.



Hugh leaves a tremendous legacy of kindness and excellence. He loved helping people and always put their needs before his own. He worked at the Lake Forest Post Office for 36 years, always with a greeting for his customers and a treat for their dogs. He also loved his work at Home Depot, where he had been for the last 20 years. He could answer any question anyone had about all matters of building renovations and repair, and he was happy to do so. He was a talented builder and re-modeler, who on multiple occasions, transformed a decaying house into a beautiful home. He was able to fix anything.



Hugh is survived by his children Hugh "Bud" Wagner IV (wife Jessica) and Kelly Wagner, his wife Regina (married 1 month), 9 brothers and sisters, and his much loved dog, Bella.



You can honor Hugh by attending a Memorial at Gorton Community Center, 400 E Illinois Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045, on Wednesday, August 26th from 2- 6 p.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Any donations can be made in Hugh's name to ASPCA because of his love for animals.





