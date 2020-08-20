1/
Hugh Edward Wagner III
"Hugh Wagner, the hardest working man anyone will ever know."

Hugh Edward Wagner, III, 64, passed away peacefully on July 24th with members of his family by his side. He had lived the last 2 ½ years with an aggressive cancer that eventually took his life. Hugh was a much-loved father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend to so many. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Hugh made Lake Forest his home since 1967.

Hugh leaves a tremendous legacy of kindness and excellence. He loved helping people and always put their needs before his own. He worked at the Lake Forest Post Office for 36 years, always with a greeting for his customers and a treat for their dogs. He also loved his work at Home Depot, where he had been for the last 20 years. He could answer any question anyone had about all matters of building renovations and repair, and he was happy to do so. He was a talented builder and re-modeler, who on multiple occasions, transformed a decaying house into a beautiful home. He was able to fix anything.

Hugh is survived by his children Hugh "Bud" Wagner IV (wife Jessica) and Kelly Wagner, his wife Regina (married 1 month), 9 brothers and sisters, and his much loved dog, Bella.

You can honor Hugh by attending a Memorial at Gorton Community Center, 400 E Illinois Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045, on Wednesday, August 26th from 2- 6 p.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Any donations can be made in Hugh's name to ASPCA because of his love for animals.


Published in PL-Lake on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Memorial service
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Gorton Community Center
August 19, 2020
OMG Forgot to mention Willie when I sent message Willie says he LOVES you Buddy and he won't forget all the Good Times at the Post Office/when you guys painted together and the plowing you both did.

Willie/Bill Swiniuch
Willie say
Willie
Friend
August 18, 2020
Hugh was a wonderful person and he worked so hard. He did not deserve this illness. I personally know Hugh LOVED his children VERY much. As for Bella it was awesome when Hugh brought her into Home Depot. Hugh you will be missed so much and may GOD Bless his family. Robin your a ROCK STAR
Love YOU BUDDY Kim Swiniuch
Kim Swiniuch
Friend
