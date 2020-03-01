Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church

Hugh F. McLaughlin


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugh F. McLaughlin Obituary
Age 86, Native of Co. Donegal Ireland. Beloved husband of 60 years to Marie (nee Neary). Devoted father of Dan (late Jane), Gerianne (Greg) Simkowski, Linda (Tim) Zvoncheck, Hugh (Karen), and the late Gerard McLaughlin. Proud grandfather of Matt (Stella), Ryan, Gregory (Katrina), Brianna (fiancé Nick), Eric, Brendan, Claire, Tim, Hugh, Grace, Hannah, and Sarah. Adored great-grandfather of Connor and McKenna. Loving brother of Sean, Maura, and the late Nuala, Michael, Clare, and James. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud member of Ironworkers Union Local #1 and The Pioneers. Visitation Monday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10:00 a.m.

Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -