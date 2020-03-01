|
Age 86, Native of Co. Donegal Ireland. Beloved husband of 60 years to Marie (nee Neary). Devoted father of Dan (late Jane), Gerianne (Greg) Simkowski, Linda (Tim) Zvoncheck, Hugh (Karen), and the late Gerard McLaughlin. Proud grandfather of Matt (Stella), Ryan, Gregory (Katrina), Brianna (fiancé Nick), Eric, Brendan, Claire, Tim, Hugh, Grace, Hannah, and Sarah. Adored great-grandfather of Connor and McKenna. Loving brother of Sean, Maura, and the late Nuala, Michael, Clare, and James. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud member of Ironworkers Union Local #1 and The Pioneers. Visitation Monday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10:00 a.m.
Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020