1/
Hugh J. Caulfield
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Hugh J. Caulfield of Westchester, formerly of Camalecka, Ballinroble, Co, Mayo, Ireland, age 81, passed away peacefully at his daughters home in Spring, TX. Beloved husband for 52 years of Helen, nee Walsh; loving father of Mary (Dave) Kappel; proud grandfather of Maggie, Patrick and Bridget; dear brother of Pat, Harry (Angela), Joan (Mike) McDonnell, Claire (late Luke) Kelly, Marie (Gerry) Coyne, Regina (Mike) O'Dea, the late Jimmy and the late Bernie; preceded in death by his parents John and Mary; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews in England, Ireland, Australia and the U.S.; dear brother-in-law of Ann, nee Walsh, (Jim) O'Brien. Hugh will be sadly missed by many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass Private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the charity of your choice appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
August 26, 2020
Helen & family, I’m so sorry for your loss of Hugh. There are so many memories of you and he at so many family events! Sending love and prayers at this difficult time.
Cathy & Jim Kozelka
Cathy Kozelka
Family
August 26, 2020
Wishing you all peace and comfort. Keeping everyone in our prayers
Joanna Obrian
Friend
August 26, 2020
May God continue to hold Hugh close to His heart, and bless the entire Caulfield family in this time of tremendous sorrow.
Don Sloan
Friend
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
