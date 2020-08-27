Hugh J. Caulfield of Westchester, formerly of Camalecka, Ballinroble, Co, Mayo, Ireland, age 81, passed away peacefully at his daughters home in Spring, TX. Beloved husband for 52 years of Helen, nee Walsh; loving father of Mary (Dave) Kappel; proud grandfather of Maggie, Patrick and Bridget; dear brother of Pat, Harry (Angela), Joan (Mike) McDonnell, Claire (late Luke) Kelly, Marie (Gerry) Coyne, Regina (Mike) O'Dea, the late Jimmy and the late Bernie; preceded in death by his parents John and Mary; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews in England, Ireland, Australia and the U.S.; dear brother-in-law of Ann, nee Walsh, (Jim) O'Brien. Hugh will be sadly missed by many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass Private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the charity of your choice
appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.