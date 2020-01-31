|
Hugh Jarvis, Age 83, passed peacefully on January 27, 2020. He was the son of Porter and Elizabeth Jarvis. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne (nee Sullivan), his daughters, Elizabeth Jarvis and Jane (Chris) Phillips. He is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth (the late Richard) Middleton, and their children, Matthew Middleton, Elizabeth (William) Voight, and a large extended family including nieces and nephews. Hugh grew up in the Beverly area, was a graduate of Morgan Park H.S., Iowa State University and held an MBA from the University of Chicago. He spent his career involved in the investment of pension funds. He was active in many charities and a generous donor both in Chicago and Tuscon, AZ. His favorite lifelong interests included photography, travel, and cars. He was fortunate to enjoy the Pebble Beach Auto Show for many years. He will be remembered for his wide-ranging intellect, his gentle sense of humor, and his unique wisdom. He will be deeply missed by his family of relatives and friends. He fought a courageous battle for the last three years against Myasthenia Gravis. A Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 11:15am at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams St. (Adams St. & Desplaines St.). In memory of Hugh, memorials to a are most appreciated. For Information: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
