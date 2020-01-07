|
Hugh Kramer Brower, age 92, died on December 25, 2019 at Westminster Place – Foster Pavilion, Evanston, Illinois. His funeral service was held on December 28, 2019 at the Winnetka Congregational Church.
Hugh was born on November 17, 1927 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Hugh Milton and Mary Kramer Brower and moved to Winnetka in 1935 attending Greeley and Skokie Schools and New Trier High School.'45. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Jane Meacham Brower and daughter, Mary Brower Hickey (Brian) and their family; Ann Hickey Milller-Little (Sam), Leigh, (Devin Hanrahan), Brian and Carolyn Hickey, his son, David Meacham Brower (Kate) and their family; Robby, Kathleen, Ben and Chris Brower, and sister-in-law, Jennette Brower. He was preceded in death by his beloved younger brother John Philip Brower. Hugh was a loving and devoted grandfather and an integral part of their lives. He was a regular attendee on the sidelines or in the stands or in the audience for recitals and art openings, never missing an opportunity to be there for each grandchild.
He served in the U.S Army-1946-1947, graduated from Dartmouth College'49 and Amos Tuck School of Business'51 and was a member of the Dartmouth varsity hockey team in which he participated in the first two national hockey championships in 1948 and 1949. Hugh had a 53 year career with BMO Harris Bank and BMO Harris Bank Winnetka. His love for hockey continued as a coach and mentor and as a founding member of the Winnetka Ice Skating Association which built the Winnetka Ice Arena, the Winnetka Hockey Club and the New Trier West Hockey Club where he continued to coach. Hugh was an active member of his community, serving in various roles culminating in receiving the Winnetka Man of the Year Award in 2002 and was honored to serve as a member of the Winnetka Village Trustee Council from 2000-2004, where he sat on the Ad Hoc Committees for Business Development and Youth Issues.
Memorials in his honor may be made to the Harkness House Outreach Center, 620 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka, Illinois 60093.
