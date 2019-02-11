Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Hugh M. McCorkle


Hugh M. McCorkle
1931 - 2019
Hugh M. McCorkle Obituary
Hugh Maurice McCorkle passed away in his home in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Son of James Andrew McCorkle and Ethel Elizabeth Hearon of Vaiden, Mississippi, Hugh was one of five siblings. He was lovingly attended to in his passing by his three children - Pamela Ramirez, Donna Munin and Hugh McCorkle, Jr. – as well as his two granddaughters, Donna Gallagher and JoAnn Killackey. Born on April 15, 1931 in Vaiden, he left to pursue life and work in Chicago, Illinois at the age of eighteen. Over the course of his life, Hugh was a homebuilder, commercial contractor and train conductor, routinely working multiple career paths simultaneously in support of the education and advancement of his family. While accomplished in career, Hugh was most proud of the daily presence he played in the lives of each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hugh was a man of deep intelligence, dignity and character who will be forever missed by his devoted and loving family. Visitation will be held for Hugh Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral services Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Prayer Service, 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2019
