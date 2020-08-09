Hugh M. Rankin, age 84, at rest August 7, 2020; Beloved husband of Mary Rankin, nee Hennessy; Loving father of Kristin Rankin (Kevin Kribs); Cherished grandfather of Tess, Paige and Laney; Dear son of the late William and Alice Rankin; Fond brother of Susanna Ander and Peter (Elsie) Rankin; Proud 40 year employee of Nabisco; Services will be held privately; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For information 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com