Hugh M. Rankin
Hugh M. Rankin, age 84, at rest August 7, 2020; Beloved husband of Mary Rankin, nee Hennessy; Loving father of Kristin Rankin (Kevin Kribs); Cherished grandfather of Tess, Paige and Laney; Dear son of the late William and Alice Rankin; Fond brother of Susanna Ander and Peter (Elsie) Rankin; Proud 40 year employee of Nabisco; Services will be held privately; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For information 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
