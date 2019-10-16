|
Hugo "Butch" Beinlich, Jr., 82, passed away on October 14, 2019. Owner of C.R. Ebert and Sons Roofing Company. Beloved husband of Dolores (Tudy); loving father of Timothy (Kathy), Beverly Beinlich-Pasquesi, Dawn (Chuck) Barnes, Sandra Swanson, Sharon (Bob) Dombrowski, Jennifer (Chris) Anderson and Gayle (Billy) Zibble; cherished grandfather of 23 and great-grandfather of 4. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1-5 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. In lieu of flowers, the Beinlich family requests donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspald ingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019